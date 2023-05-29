The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.