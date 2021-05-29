Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2021 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 de…
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bryan area. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. The area will see th…
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunde…
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and cloud…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. Pa…
Bryan's evening forecast: Cloudy with showers. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Bryan will be …
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Hot temperatures are predicted to…