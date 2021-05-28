 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2021 in Bryan, TX

The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.

News Alert