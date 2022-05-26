The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Bryan will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an u…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 97. Today has the makings of…
Bryan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rai…
This evening in Bryan: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low around 65F. ESE winds shift…
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Mostly cloudy skies early followed by thunderstorms late. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain …
Bryan's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe…
War, famine and an energy crunch are affecting the world’s response to climate change, but there are reasons for optimism.