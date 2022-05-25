 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Bryan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 60% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until WED 3:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert