Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Bryan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 60% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until WED 3:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.