Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2021 in Bryan, TX

The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 87% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.