Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Bryan will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.

