Bryan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2021 in Bryan, TX
