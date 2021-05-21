 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

