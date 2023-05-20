Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.