Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Warning from TUE 10:43 PM CDT until WED 1:45 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

