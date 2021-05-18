The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch until THU 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2021 in Bryan, TX
