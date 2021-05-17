Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.