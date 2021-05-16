Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Bryan folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
