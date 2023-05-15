The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.