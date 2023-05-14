The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 84% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2023 in Bryan, TX
