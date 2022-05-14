Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 93. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.