Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Bryan will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

