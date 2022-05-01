Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from SAT 11:01 PM CDT until SUN 2:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. …
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. …
Today's temperature in Bryan will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees to…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. I…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees to…
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Thunderstorms during the evening giving way to periods of light rain overnight. Low around 60F. Winds NNE at…
Bryan's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The for…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We'll see s…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of r…