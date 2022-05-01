Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from SAT 11:01 PM CDT until SUN 2:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.