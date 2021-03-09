Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Today's temperature in Bryan will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.