Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2022 in Bryan, TX

The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.