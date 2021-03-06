 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

