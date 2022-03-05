Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2022 in Bryan, TX

The Bryan area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.