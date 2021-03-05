Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2021 in Bryan, TX

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.