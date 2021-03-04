Today's temperature in Bryan will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2021 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tod…
Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. The area…
- Updated
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
Bryan will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degre…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Bryan. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. The area wil…
For the drive home in Bryan: Thunderstorms. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in…
It will be a warm day in Bryan. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Partly cloudy skie…
This evening in Bryan: Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will …