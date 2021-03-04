Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Today's temperature in Bryan will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.