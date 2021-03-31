 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Bryan, TX

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. There is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.

