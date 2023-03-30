Bryan folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Today's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2023 in Bryan, TX
