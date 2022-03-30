The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2022 in Bryan, TX
