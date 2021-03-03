Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2021 in Bryan, TX
Updated
