Today's temperature in Bryan will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2023 in Bryan, TX
