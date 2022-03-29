 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2022 in Bryan, TX

The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

