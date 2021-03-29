Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bryan area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Bryan, TX
