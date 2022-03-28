The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
It will be a warm day in Bryan. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 de…
Bryan's evening forecast: Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 6…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
This evening in Bryan: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Bryan. It looks to reach …
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…