Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Bryan, TX
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
