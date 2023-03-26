Bryan will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.