Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2021 in Bryan, TX

The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.