The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Bryan, TX
