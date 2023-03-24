Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2023 in Bryan, TX
