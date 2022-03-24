Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2022 in Bryan, TX

It will be a warm day in Bryan. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.