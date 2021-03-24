 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Bryan, TX

The Bryan area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. There is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 12 mph. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

