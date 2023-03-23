The Bryan area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2023 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bryan area. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degree…
Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. The Br…
The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Periods o…
Bryan folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. The are…
Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. P…