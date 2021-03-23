Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Bryan, TX

The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from MON 11:10 PM CDT until TUE 4:00 AM CDT. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.