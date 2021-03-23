The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from MON 11:10 PM CDT until TUE 4:00 AM CDT. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 23% …
It will be a warm day in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cl…
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions ar…
Bryan's evening forecast: Clear. Low 47F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It look…
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible. Lookin…
Today's temperature in Bryan will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 de…
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Bryan. It looks l…
Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies toda…