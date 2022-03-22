Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Bryan could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Tornado Watch until TUE 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2022 in Bryan, TX
