Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Bryan could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Tornado Watch until TUE 1:00 AM CDT.