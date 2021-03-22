Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Bryan will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.