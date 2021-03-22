Bryan will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
It will be a warm day in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cl…
Bryan's evening forecast: Clear. Low 47F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It look…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions ar…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 46% chance…
Today's temperature in Bryan will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 de…
For the drive home in Bryan: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.…
Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies toda…
This evening in Bryan: Mostly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for …