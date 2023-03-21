Bryan folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2023 in Bryan, TX
