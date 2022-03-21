Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2022 in Bryan, TX

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 89% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 23 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from MON 11:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.