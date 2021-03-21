It will be a warm day in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in Bryan, TX
