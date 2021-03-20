 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

