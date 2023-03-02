Bryan folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. There is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.