Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2022 in Bryan, TX

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.